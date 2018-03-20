Philly prepares to shut down again ahead of snowstorm Toby

It's forecast to possibly snow a foot over the course of Wednesday.

Again? Just weeks after getting walloped with two successive snowstorms, another storm that looks like it could be even bigger is on the way.

Now 12 to 18 inches are forecasted to fall on the Philadelphia region over the course of Wednesday, at a rate of some 2 to 3 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said, before tapering off by night.

Some schools closed early Tuesday as sleet began to fall. City courts announced by noon that they would close Wednesday.

SEPTA is modifying schedules to accommodate the weather conditions. The Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines will be running 24 hours. The Regional Rail will be on a severe storm schedule, and the Cynwyd line is canceled.

"SEPTA is urging customers to plan ahead, and if possible, avoid unnecessary travel as Winter Storm Toby moves into the region late Tuesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday," the authority said in a press release.

Passengers are urged to visit septa.org or call (215) 580-7800 for specific conditions.

Many schools were closing early on Tuesday ahead of the expected storm. Parochial schools in the city and Archdiocesan high schools were already set to be closed on Wednesday. All School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday.

Two nor'easters in a row rocked Philadelphia earlier this month, winter storms Riley and Quinn, downing hundreds of trees in Philly and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands across the region.

