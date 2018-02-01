Philly preps for the big game

The Eagles’ home city is ready to celebrate the big game.

A mass of Eagles fans celebrate on Walnut Street after the win over the Vikings. (Philadelphia Police Department/@PPDJoeSullivan via Twitter)

The Eagles are in Minnesota getting ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4. But the rest of us back in Philly are just as affected by their every move as the city gears up for the big game.

To keep residents in the loop on the weekend of the Super Bowl, the office of Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that residents can sign up for a special text message alert system.

“In preparation for game day, residents and businesses can keep informed about developing Eagles information from the city, including transit and public safety details,” the city said.



To sign up, text ReadyEagles to 888777.

To send your best wishes to the Birds from Philly, the city is advising using the #FlyPhillyFly hashtag to share “what makes Philadelphia and the Eagles so awesome,” the city said, from restaurants and cultural opportunities to hidden neighborhood gems.

“With the team and management already in Minneapolis for the big game, we want to send them some brotherly and sisterly love from home,” said City Rep. Sheila Hess, “as we cheer on our team and great city as the Eagles step into the international spotlight.”

Game day

Here are some more ways Philly is showing Eagles fever:

-To celebrate the big game, Wawa will be offering free coffee on Feb. 4 until kickoff in Mid-Atlantic stores. They are also offering all Wawa classic hoagies for $4.99 through Feb. 4.

-MakeOffices, a co-working company, is offering a month’s free co-working space

- SEPTA employees will be wearing their Eagles gear in place of their usual uniforms.