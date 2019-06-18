Philly principal arrested in April resigns from role

Jovan Weaver, a principal of the Philadelphia charter school John Wister Elementary School, resigned from his role after being arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in 2017.

Weaver is being charged with vehicular homicide, accidents involving death or personal injury and tampering with physical evidence.

ABC reports that the hit-and-run occurred on Dec. 26, 2017. Officials say that the victim, 58-year-old Anthony Rodgers, was crossing the street at 54th street and City Avenue and was hit around 10 p.m.

First responders found the victim unconscious on the road. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

Investigators told outlets that Rodgers was hit by a red Lexus that fled the scene, and was later discovered on the 4600 block of North 19th Street. The car had blood on the exterior, and there was evidence that someone tried to set the vehicle on fire.

According to reports, the Mastery Charter Schools only found out about Weaver's April arrest last week, and they are currently doing their own investigation. He was under administrative leav, then resigned last week.

The staff was made aware of the arrest on Friday, and the parents were notified Monday. Many were shocked at this news since Weaver was well-known in the community for bringing positive change to the area. He had become a focus of a podcast profiling his successful career from a poor household.

In a statement Mastery Charter spokesperson said, "We were upset and deeply disturbed to learn that the principal of our Mastery Wister Elementary, Jovan Weaver, has been charged with vehicular homicide and related offenses. We learned the news of his arrest last week and immediately placed Mr. Weaver on administrative leave to investigate. Mr. Weaver resigned the following day and is no longer a Mastery employee." Additionally, the spokesperson added, "This is a very sad day for the Wister community. Mr. Weaver did an outstanding job leading the school's turnaround for the past three years. Students, parents, and staff spoke often about their love and admiration for him."

ABC reports that Weaver is out on bail and his next court date is July 9.