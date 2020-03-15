Philly provides meals and activity spaces during school closures

It was announced that schools will be closed from March 16 to 27. Despite the school closures, the school district and the city announced they will be providing meal services and drop-in activity spaces for students over the next two weeks.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a release that, “No child should go hungry because they are not in school.”

Kenney continued. “The City and School District will continue to do everything we can to make sure our students' basic needs are met during this challenging time. I ask Philadelphians to continue looking out for one another by sharing resources like this with their loved ones and neighbors.”

A release states that essential personnel, including support staff and school police officers, will be on-site to provide the meals to students and families.

“We encourage any School District families interested in obtaining breakfast and lunch meals for their students to visit these meal distribution sites,” Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D said in a release.

Hite added, “We are eager to help support families during this difficult time and urge them to take advantage of the resources provided throughout the city.”

A release states that the meal and activity sites were chosen based on the size of facilities, neighborhood needs, and more. They are being spread throughout the city.

The meals can pick up on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Any student can pick them up.

Below are the sites where students can pick up two grab-and-go meals:

—Dr. Ethel Allen School, 3200 W. Lehigh Ave.

—Add B. Anderson School, 1034 S. 60th St.

—John Barry Elementary School, 5900 Race St.

—Mary McLeod Bethune School, 3301 Old York Road

—Cayuga School, 4344-4358 N. 5th St.

—Jay Cooke Elementary School, 1300 W. Louden St.

—William Cramp School, 3449 N. Mascher St.

—A.L. Fitzpatrick School, 11061 Knights Road

—Benjamin Franklin School, 5737 Rising Sun Ave.

—Edward Gideon School, 2817 W. Glenwood Ave.

—Andrew Hamilton School, 5640 Spruce St.

—William H. Hunter School, 2400 N. Front St.

—John B. Kelly School, 5116 Pulaski St.

—Martin Luther King High School, 6100 Stenton Ave.

—Alain Locke School, 4550 Haverford Ave.

—William H. Loesche School, 595 Tomlinson Road

—William C. Longstreth School, 5700 Willows Ave.

—James R. Ludlow School, 550 W. Master St.

—Mayfair School, 3001 Princeton Ave.

—Delaplaine McDaniel School, 1801 S. 22nd St.

—General George G. Meade School, 1600 N. 18th St.

—James Rhoads School, 4901 Parrish St.

—Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave.

—George Sharswood School, 2300 S. 2nd St.

—Solomon Solis-Cohen School, 7001 Horrocks St.

—Allen M. Stearne School, 1655 Unity St.

—James J. Sullivan School, 5300 Ditman St.

—Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave.

—Vare-Washington Elementary School,1198 S. 5th St.

—John H. Webster School, 3400 Frankford Ave.

In addition to schools, Philly will open 50-citywide facilities, which include recreation centers and facilities for students to drop-in for activities.

A release states that the centers will be opened Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Staff will offer limited meals at 3 p.m.

It was reported that Parks & Recreation team members will staff the sites. The city said in a release that they should not be considered a substitute for childcare.

Below are the only Parks & Recreation sites across Philadelphia that will remain open.

A release states that the Parks & Recreation’s six older adult centers will be opened on their regular schedule. They will have a meal service.

Below are the following 50 Parks and Recreation sites open for people under age 18 for drop-in programming and distribution, according to a release:

—Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St.

—Belfield Recreation Center, 2109 W. Chew Ave.

—Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4601 Richmond St.

—Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N. 22nd St.

—Christy Recreation Center, 728 S. 55th St.

—Clemente Playground, 1800 Wallace St.

—Cobbs Creek Recreation Center, 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway

—Cohocksink Recreation Center, 2901 Cedar St.

—Daniel E Rumph II Recreation Center Playground, 100 E. Johnson St.

—Dorothy Emanuel Playground, 8500 Pickering St.

—East Passyunk Recreation Center, 1025 Mifflin St.

—Francis Myers Recreation Center, 5801 Kingsessing Ave.

—Feltonville Recreation Center, 221 E Wyoming Ave. # 231

—Fox Chase Recreation Center, 7901 Ridgeway St.

—Gambrel Recreation Center, 1900 Wakeling St.

—Hank Gathers Recreation Center, 2501-2519 W. Diamond St.

—Guerin Recreation Center, 2201 S. 16th St.

—Happy Hollow Playground, 4800 Wayne Ave.

—Hawthorne Cultural Center, 1200 Carpenter St.

—Houseman Playground, 5091 Summerdale Ave.

—J. Finnegan Playground, 6801 Grovers Ave.

—Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave.

—Kendrick Recreation Center, 5822-5824 Ridge Ave.

—Kingsessing Recreation Center, 4901 Kingsessing Ave.

—Lawncrest Recreation Center, 6000 Rising Sun Ave.

—Lee Cultural Center, 328 Haverford Ave.

—Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave.

—Marian Anderson Recreation Center, 740 S. 17th St.

—Max Meyers Recreation Center, 1601 Hellerman St.

—McVeigh Recreation Center, 400-464 E. Ontario St.

—Miles Mack Playground, 732 N. 36th St. #66

—Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave.

—Murphy Recreation Center, 300 Shunk St.

—Olney Recreation Center, 100 E. Godfrey Ave.

—Palmer Playground, 3035 Comly Road

—Palumbo Recreation Center, 725 S. 10th St.

—Pelbano Recreation Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave.

—Piccoli Playground, 1501 E. Bristol St.

—Rivera Recreation Center, 3201 N. 5th St.

—Samuel Recreation Center, 3539 Gaul St.

—Shepard Recreation Center, 5700 Haverford Ave.

—Simons Recreation Center, 7200 Woolston Ave.

—Starr Garden Playground, 600-644 Lombard St.

—Towey Playground, 1832 N. Howard St.

—Tustin Recreation Center, 5901-5929 W. Columbia Ave.

—Vare Recreation Center, 2600 Morris St.

—Vogt Playground, 4131 Unruh Ave.

—Water Tower Recreation Center, 209-299 E. Hartwell Lane

—Wharton Square, 2300 Wharton St.

—Zeihler Playground, 200-264 E. Olney Ave.