Philly schools stocked up on non-alcohol based hand sanitizer

Philadelphia School District educators are concerned that the district purchased a less-effective hand sanitizer that is non-alcohol based to combat coronavirus.

It was reported that the foamyiQ Lemon Blossom hand sanitizer was purchased in bulk.

Inquirer.com reported that Leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) said the district’s newly equipped facilities have hand sanitizers, but it is not alcohol-based.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of alcohol-based products to combat the virus.

The district opted not to go with the alcohol-based products because, “Due to safety and health hazards associated with alcohol-based products, such as substances being flammable and poisonous if ingested, the School District of Philadelphia moved away from using alcohol-based products in schools several years ago,” a district spokeswoman, Monica Lewis told Inquirer.com.

It was reported that Hillary Linardopoulos, a PFT legislative representative met with the district on Wednesday. It was reported that the PFT were told that the sanitizer worked as well as the alcohol-based sanitizers.

Inquirer.com says Linardopoulos was not convinced.

When it comes to the best protection, the CDC suggests washing hands more often and longer. According to their website, the CDC says, “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.”

However, if hand sanitizer is needed, the CDC says, “use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.”

Despite the PFT’s concerns, the district spokesperson believes they made the right decision with the non-alcohol based sanitizer.

“The product we have placed in the school is an effective alternative as part of an overall program of handwashing and building cleaning,” Lewis told Inquirer.com.

Lewis added, “The cleaning supplies used to aggressively wipe down high-touch items such as doorknobs and stairwells several times throughout the day, are products that have been approved to combat a number of infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

Linardopoulos told the outlet that “Our concern remains. And we have yet to see any evidence that it is as effective as alcohol-based sanitizers.”

It was reported that the sanitizer was sent to over 200 schools earlier this week; however, some schools have not received the supplies. Other schools did not receive adequate supplies for staff and students.