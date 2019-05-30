Philadelphia

Philly sees yet another night of epic weather

Severe rain and wind was due to hammer the Philadelphia area Thursday evening... for the third night in a row.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 30, 2019
Prepare to batten down your hatches this weekend as the NYC weather forecast is showing that a nor’easter from the South is likely heading our way.

Getty Images

Phildelphia's Thursday evening commute will likely be marred by severe weather that will bring rain and winds to the area, for the third night in a row. 

According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia was expected to see as much as a half inch of rain as well as hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. At least the city doesn't have to deal with a chill — temperatures should steady in the high 70s. The worst of the thunderstorms were expected to hit Philly before 3 a.m., the NWS forecast, with rain showers continuing through the early morning. 

The region's wonky weather started on Tuesday, with a tornados touching down in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Even New York City dealt with tornado warnings this week. Fortunately, a break is in sight on Friday and Saturday, with skies expected to clear and typical spring weather due across the Tri-state area... until Saturday night, that is. 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Philly weather through Sunday night:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 8 mph.

 

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. 

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms

Sunday: A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

 
 

 

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries