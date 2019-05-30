Philly sees yet another night of epic weather
Severe rain and wind was due to hammer the Philadelphia area Thursday evening... for the third night in a row.
Phildelphia's Thursday evening commute will likely be marred by severe weather that will bring rain and winds to the area, for the third night in a row.
According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia was expected to see as much as a half inch of rain as well as hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. At least the city doesn't have to deal with a chill — temperatures should steady in the high 70s. The worst of the thunderstorms were expected to hit Philly before 3 a.m., the NWS forecast, with rain showers continuing through the early morning.
The region's wonky weather started on Tuesday, with a tornados touching down in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Even New York City dealt with tornado warnings this week. Fortunately, a break is in sight on Friday and Saturday, with skies expected to clear and typical spring weather due across the Tri-state area... until Saturday night, that is.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms
Sunday: A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.