Philly sees yet another night of epic weather

Phildelphia's Thursday evening commute will likely be marred by severe weather that will bring rain and winds to the area, for the third night in a row.

According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia was expected to see as much as a half inch of rain as well as hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. At least the city doesn't have to deal with a chill — temperatures should steady in the high 70s. The worst of the thunderstorms were expected to hit Philly before 3 a.m., the NWS forecast, with rain showers continuing through the early morning.

The region's wonky weather started on Tuesday, with a tornados touching down in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Even New York City dealt with tornado warnings this week. Fortunately, a break is in sight on Friday and Saturday, with skies expected to clear and typical spring weather due across the Tri-state area... until Saturday night, that is.