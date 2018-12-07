Reflecting the changing demographics of Philly, the Sheriff's Office is now offering seminars geared towards the Asian community

One of the main responsibilities of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office is running sales for the city's court system, at which tax-delinquent or foreclosed-upon properties are sold off to the highest bidder.

In a bid to make the program more inclusive to Philly's diverse non-English speaking communities, Sheriff Jewell Williams has organized the first Sheriff's Sale seminar with Asian language translators for Saturday, Dec. 8.

This Sheriff's Sale seminar, organized by its Real Estate Division, will include Mandarin and Cantonese translators. Vietnamese, Cambodian and Korean translators have been requested to attend as well. Sheriff's office staff said non-English speaking community groups will bring their own billingual members to assist in translation.

"We are committed to educating the public on how they can take part in Sheriff Sales," Sheriff Jewell Williams said in a statement. "We host seminars in English and Spanish every month, but there has been interest from the Asian community in participating, so we looked into hosting a seminar in English, but with translators.”

How much will a property cost? The lowest bid that can be offered is $600 with increments of $100. The highest bidder wins the property and be prepared to make a depost of $600 or 10% deposit.

The Sheriff's Sale program sells off properties that have been forfeited by their past owners to the public due to unpaid mortgages or property taxes. These properties are auctioned off to recoup the city for lost revenues. Approximately 12,000 properties over 60 auctions per year.

One major change to the program since Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams took office in 2012 has been the beefing up of the office's Defendant Asset Recovery Team (DART), to return excess funds from these sales, beyond the debt on the property, to the former owner.

Sheriff's Sales are only intended to recoup overdue funds, and not intended to net a profit for the city or office. Since 2012, Williams said his office returned $16,969,816 to the original property-owners through the DART program.

Seminars on how to navigate the process are held the second Tuesday and second Friday every month at the Sheriff's Office. The office is also exploring holding more Saturday seminars, " as not everyone can attend during the week and we want the process of buying property at a Sheriff sale to be open to as many people as possible," Williams said.

This first-ever seminar with Asian translators, " How to Buy Property at a Sheriff Sale: A Seminar for the Asian Business Community," will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10-11:30 a.m., at 3801 Market St. The seminar will also be presented in English and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Visit PhillySheriff.com for more information, as well as details about available properties, upcoming seminars, and auction dates.