Philly students get prom dresses at School District event

The annual event was started six years ago when event coordinator Kimyatta Taylor started thinking about how expensive prom dresses were, she said. From there, Taylor gathered around 200 donated dresses and started the first Red Carpet Glam Event. With each year, the event has gained momentum with donations from companies and community members.

See photos of students trying on and selecting free prom dresses above.

Many other girls shopped with family members and friends in the tiny auditorium on the second floor of the school district building. The room was filled with racks of dresses, shoes, and jewelry. Girls could try on dresses in make-shift fitting rooms set up.