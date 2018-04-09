Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Philly students get prom dresses at School District event

More than 1,000 prom dresses were given away at the School District of Philadelphia's Red Carpet Glam 2018 Free Prom Gown Event
By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : April 09, 2018 | Updated : April 09, 2018
VIEW GALLERY 6 Photos
  • Image Zoom
    1 of 6

    Philadelphia students got to select free prom dresses at the 2018 Red Carpet Glam event, hosted at the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters. 

    Kait Moore

  • Image Zoom
    2 of 6

    Kait Moore

  • Image Zoom
    3 of 6

    Kait Moore

  • Image Zoom
    4 of 6

    Kait Moore

  • Image Zoom
    5 of 6

    Kait Moore

  • Image Zoom
    6 of 6

    Kait Moore

On Saturday, girls from Philadelphia schools perused through over 1,000 prom dresses looking for the right fit. Each year, the Philadelphia School District holds an Annual Red Carpet Glam Event that features both new and gently-used prom dresses for students. 

Brittney Sykes, a 12th grader at New Foundations Charter School, was looking for a fitted black dress with her mother. 
 
“I’m here to find a gown, or have a back-up plan. Ordering dresses online can be hard,” she said. 
 
Many other girls shopped with family members and friends in the tiny auditorium on the second floor of the school district building. The room was filled with racks of dresses, shoes, and jewelry. Girls could try on dresses in make-shift fitting rooms set up. 
 
The annual event was started six years ago when event coordinator Kimyatta Taylor started thinking about how expensive prom dresses were, she said. From there, Taylor gathered around 200 donated dresses and started the first Red Carpet Glam Event. With each year, the event has gained momentum with donations from companies and community members.
 
See photos of students trying on and selecting free prom dresses above. 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending