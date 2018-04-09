Philly students get prom dresses at School District event

On Saturday, girls from Philadelphia schools perused through over 1,000 prom dresses looking for the right fit. Each year, the Philadelphia School District holds an Annual Red Carpet Glam Event that features both new and gently-used prom dresses for students.
Brittney Sykes, a 12th grader at New Foundations Charter School, was looking for a fitted black dress with her mother.
“I’m here to find a gown, or have a back-up plan. Ordering dresses online can be hard,” she said.
Many other girls shopped with family members and friends in the tiny auditorium on the second floor of the school district building. The room was filled with racks of dresses, shoes, and jewelry. Girls could try on dresses in make-shift fitting rooms set up.
The annual event was started six years ago when event coordinator Kimyatta Taylor started thinking about how expensive prom dresses were, she said. From there, Taylor gathered around 200 donated dresses and started the first Red Carpet Glam Event. With each year, the event has gained momentum with donations from companies and community members.
