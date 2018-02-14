Philly students take on world's biggest problem at Aspen Challenge

The educational event brought together 200 School District students and will last eight weeks.

200 Philly students gathered at Drexel University to start working on solving the world's biggest problems for Aspen Challenge: Philadelphia.

Sometimes finding solutions to old problems requires a new, youthful perspective. Aspen Challenge: Philadelphia asks a group of more than 200 Philadelphia School District students to come up with solutions to society's biggest problems.

Teams of students and teachers from different high schools across the city attended the event to hear from speakers who are experts in issues directly affecting Philadelphia. Topics ranged from poverty, racial barriers, community health, and the environment to issues like "cyber-hate" and helping single-parent families rise out of poverty.

The daylong event also hosted various speakers who are currently working within their communities to promote change - including Mayor Jim Kenney and filmmaker, recording artist and author MK Asante.

After the opening forum, teams of eight students and two educators have a week to select an issue and community where they would like to focus. From there, teams will have until April 11 to create innovative solutions that they will present to a panel of judges.

Winning teams will be invited to present their work at the national Aspen Institute meeting in June.