Philly takes first steps towards historic and cultural resources survey

Starting next month, the Department of Planning and Development will explore the question: How should a city recognize centuries of history and culture?

The project is expected to last until December 2022, and by then, Philadelphia will have a plan developed for an ongoing, citywide survey of its cultural and historical assets, according to a press release.

In April 2019, Mayor Jim Kenney released a final report from the Historic Preservation Task Force. The report recommended that the city should document ongoing efforts to preserve Philadelphia's cultural and historical resources.

A release states this project is the first step in implementing the suggestion.

The William Penn Foundation is providing a $250,000 grant to support the project and to help with the Task Force.

“Philadelphia’s historic and cultural assets belong to all of us,” Kenney said in a release. “That’s why I’m especially pleased that the work to survey these assets will include our residents. I’m grateful to the William Penn Foundation for continuing to support our preservation efforts.”

Philly has already implemented the other Task Force recommendations.

“By shining a spotlight on the cultural as well as the historic dimensions of preservation, we hope this effort will be one means of responding to the risk of cultural displacement in our city’s rapidly changing neighborhoods,” said Shawn McCaney, Executive Director of the William Penn Foundation in a release.

McCaney added, “We are pleased to support the City’s efforts to engage residents directly in this important step toward preserving our city’s unique histories and cultures.”

In addition to the recommendations, City Council passed legislation to help with preservation through zoning changes.

According to the release, this grant will help the city create a survey plan. A release broke down the survey plans, which are below:

—Where the city should survey and how it should begin.

—What the city should survey and how.

—What to document and preserve.

—How to create a system that acknowledges tangible and intangible assets.

The completed plan will:

—Lead to strategic and equitable designations and documentation to protect resources.

—Identify means to engage the public.

—Recommend appropriate staff and resource levels.

—Tie together work across city departments.