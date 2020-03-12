Philly teacher in self-quarantine

The School District of Philadelphia confirmed that an employee is under self-quarantine.

It was reported that the school district is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health about COVID-19.

The employee is in 14-day self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person who has coronavirus, which she reported to school officials, according to CBS.

The school district said in a statement to CBS that, “Out of an abundance of caution, the space in which the employee works is undergoing a deep cleaning, and we will continue to implement our enhanced cleaning process focusing on high-touch areas such as doorknobs, desks, and stairwells in all District schools.”

The release continued, “The most important thing we can all continue to do is practice preventative hygiene practices, such as regular hand washing, using your elbow or a tissue when sneezing or coughing and staying home if you are sick. Additionally, we encourage everyone to know the specific symptoms of coronavirus – a fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath. While we understand growing concerns around this matter, we ask staff, students, and families to rely on facts, refraining from sharing misinformation that may cause confusion and exacerbate fears.”