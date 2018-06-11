Philly woman wanted in shoplifting killed while allegedly driving at cop

An unarmed Philly woman allegedly fleeing a shoplifting was reportedly killed by New Jersey police while driving at a cop.

LaShanda Anderson, allegedly wanted for a string of Marshall's robberies, was shot dead by Deptford Police while allegedly driving at a cop outside a Marshall's she had allegedly just robbed. (Delaware State Police)

A Philly woman allegedly wanted for shoplifting was fatally shot and killed by a South Jersey police officer who she was allegedly driving towards in an SUV.

LaShanda Anderson, 36, was unarmed and driving a car when around 3:45 p.m. on June 9 when she was fatally shot by police a strip mall near the Deptford Mall in South Jersey. A female passenger, identified as Chanel Barnes, 27, was in the car and taken into custody. A male, Raoul Gadson, reportedly fled on foot.

All three were allegedly suspected in a recent theft at the nearby Marshall's department store in the Deptford Mall. The Deptford Township Police officer who shot Anderson was among those responding to the robbery. All three also have multiple previous arrests in Philadelphia on charges of theft and unlawful taking, and Anderson was identified by Delaware State Police in 2017 as a member of a theft ringing targeting Marshall's.

Police say Anderson drove a rented Nissan Armada SUV toward police, hit one officer with an open driver side door, and was driving at a sergeant who fired three shots, fatally striking Anderson, the Inquirer reported.

Police had been called to the strip mall, Deptford Crossing, which is across the street from the Deptford Mall, after Marshall's security recognized some of the trio from a company security bulletin. Police said that upon arrival, security was struggling with Gadson, who fled on foot after seeing officers. Anderson and Barnes allegedly got into their SUV to flee with "substantial merchandise" in tow, police said, and drove off before encountering officers and being fired upon.

Barnes was arrested and is in Salemn County jail on theft charges. Gadson remains wanted on assault and theft charges.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to requests for on whether the shooting was being reviewed internally.