Philly's weather outlook this week

This week, Philly is seeing rain, then sun, then rain, then more sun.

Philadelphia will see a proper spring day on Thurday, with temperatures warming up and plenty of sunshine. But don't get too comfortable, because that sun will likely give way to showers on Friday. However, the weekend is looking good.

Here’s a breakdown of what NYC can expect in coming days, courtesy of the NWS:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.