PHOTOS: The best beards of Philly turn out for Beard Fest

The Philadelphia Beard Festival took place Sunday, April 29 at the Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties. Only in its second year, the festival celebrates all things beard-related.

Attendees could have their beard professionally groomed, buy beard-grooming supplies, or participate in the “Epic Beard Contest” all while drinking craft beers and spirits. The event also featured live music, food, games, and beard-related vendors — including a beard-themed art stand. For those with facial hair, the beard festival was a place to show off different styles and share grooming techniques. Philadelphia was the perfect spot to host the festival, as the city is considered the most beard-friendly city in the nation, according to Wahl Clipper Corp, an electric razor company which sponsored the festival.