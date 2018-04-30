Home
 
PHOTOS: The best beards of Philly turn out for Beard Fest

Beard-lovers rejoice: Philadelphia's 2nd annual Beard Festival embraced all things related to beards.
Kait Moore
 Published : April 30, 2018 | Updated : April 30, 2018
The Philadelphia Beard Festival took place Sunday, April 29 at the Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties. Only in its second year, the festival celebrates all things beard-related.
 
Attendees could have their beard professionally groomed, buy beard-grooming supplies, or participate in the “Epic Beard Contest” all while drinking craft beers and spirits. The event also featured live music, food, games, and beard-related vendors — including a beard-themed art stand. For those with facial hair, the beard festival was a place to show off different styles and share grooming techniques. Philadelphia was the perfect spot to host the festival, as the city is considered the most beard-friendly city in the nation, according to Wahl Clipper Corp, an electric razor company which sponsored the festival.

 
 
