Photos: South Philly’s Miracle on South 13th Street returns

Check out the annual holiday light show along the South Philly block.

The Miracle on South 13th Street holiday light show returned this year and is up until Jan. 1.

It’s a Christmas miracle that happens every Christmas: the Miracle on South 13th Street, one of South Philly’s most notable holiday celebrations.

The community spirit and love for Christmas oozes from the thousands of lights decorated around houses and telephone poles and across the block on South 13th from Tasker to Morris streets.

Santa Claus, Rudolph and other notable Christmas characters made appearances at this year’s light show.

Lights go on at 5 p.m. every day until Jan. 1, and the show is free.