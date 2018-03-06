Pit bull recovering after being stabbed and dumped near SEPTA station

PSPCA asks for public's help finding person who stabbed pit bull and left it to die.

Woobie, seen in recovery, was found stabbed and left to die outside SEPTA's Fern Rock BSL station on Monday. The PSPCA is asking for help finding her owner. (Courtesy of the PSPCA)

A pit bull discovered by animal welfare authorities on Monday was stabbed and left to die in the street, and now humane law enforcement is asking for the public's help finding those responsible.

The dog, a female pit bull-type breed who has been renamed "Woobie," is recovering after she was discovered by the Fern Rock train station suffering from internal bleeding, trauma to her lungs and multiple stab wounds on her rib cage, the PSPCA said on Tuesday.

“While we don’t know the whole story, we do know that Woobie was stabbed at some point and left to die,” PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement Nicole Wilson said in a statement. “We are seeking the public’s help to uncover what happened, who did this and bring them to justice.”

Woobie was reportedly discovered by a good Samaritan walking their dog around 7:45 a.m. on Monday near the Fern Rock Broad Street Line SEPTA station in North Philadelphia.

Believed to be a 1- to 2-year-old pit bull mix, Woobie was picked up by the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT Philly), transferred to the PSPCA for evaluation and is currently being cared for at Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital through the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs Program.

The PSPCA is asking anyone who recognizes Woobie, knows the owner, or may have seen her being dumped near Fern Rock to call the humane law enforcement tipline at (866) 601-SPCA.

View more images of Woobie's injuries below. Caution: may be graphic to some.