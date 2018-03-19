Police hunt 23-year-old college student's killer

Dominique Oglesby, 24, died from a gunshot to the back sustained on March 18 near 52nd and Market. Police are searching for her killer. (Courtesy of Oglesby family)

Philadelphia police were hunting the killer of a 23-year-old Penn State student Monday morning, one day after she was fatally shot near 52and Market streets.

Dominique Oglesby, 23, died from a gunshot to the back she sustained just around 4:22 p.m. on the 5200 block of Market Street. Two men reportedly identified as her father, 42, and her grandfather, 66, were shot: her father in the foot, and grandfather in the arm, but both were reportedly in stable condition. Oglesby was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m. at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the Galaxy West Lounge. Police say that prior to the shooting, Oglesby had gone into the lounge to place a food order, and some type of altercation occurred.

Family of Oglesby told 6ABC they disagreed with the police description, saying the shooting was sparked by "road rage." They said Oglesby's car windows were smashed by assailants and she called her father and grandfather for help. Police had no comment on the validity of the family's account.

Oglesby reportedly was due to graduate Penn State in the spring.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the case.