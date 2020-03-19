Police investigate multiple shootings across Philadelphia

Not even the novel coronavirus has been able to stop bullets flying in Philadelphia.

At least seven people were shot in the city over the course of 24 hours Wednesday, and one man was killed, according to police.

Then, on Thursday, just before 1 p.m., a gunman opened fire on two women on the 3400 block of E Street in Kensington. Authorities said a 52-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times, and a 23-year-old woman is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her neck, leg and buttocks.

Investigators say a man was seen fleeing the scene in a gold Toyota 4Runner.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responding to the 2000 block of W. Montgomery Avenue in North Philly found 27-year-old Tyrone D. Chamberland with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died minutes later, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

As of Thursday, there have been 80 people killed in Philadelphia in 2020, a 20 percent increase over this time last year, according to police department data.

Two people were transported to Temple Hospital in critical condition after shots rang out at around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of Marshall Street in North Philly, authorities said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and a 28-year-old man had gunshot wounds to his back and both legs.

About two hours later, officers were on the 1900 block of N. 21st Street, around the corner from where Chamberland was killed. A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Earlier in the day, at around 7 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 3800 block of Poplar Street in West Philly, authorities said. He is listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Minutes after that incident, a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg, once in the left leg and once in the buttocks on the 4200 block of Hicks Street in Nicetown. Police said he was also in stable condition.

A 44-year-old man drove himself to the hospital at around 2 p.m. after being shot in the hand near 20th and Dauphin streets, police said.

Police reported no arrests in any of the shootings.

In addition, a would-be burglar apparently shot himself in the groin after breaking into a house at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of McMahon Avenue in Germantown. The 29-year-old suspect fled with a doorbell camera but was taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is being held as a prisoner.

Police in Northeast Philly received a scare late Wednesday night when responding to a burglary in progress on the 1700 block of Loney Street in Rhawnhurst.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was seen pointing a gun out the window of the property toward officers. He barricaded himself in the house for more than three hours, until 2:47 a.m. When he was finally arrested, investigators confiscated a BB gun. No officers were injured.