Police looking for South Philly serial sexual assault suspect

Police are after a suspect behind a string of sexual assaults in South Philly. (Image: Google Commons)

A suspect has been linked to several different reported sexual assaults that have happened since December.

Philadelphia police are looking for a serial sexual assault suspect connected to almost 10 incidents involving women in South Philadelphia.

According to police reports, a single suspect has been linked to five attempted sexual assaults and one incident which might have been an attempted sexual assault in South Philadelphia from Dec. 20, 2018 to Feb. 21.



Councilman Kenyatta Johnson presides over parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia and issued a statement about the recently reported sexual assault cases in his area.

“Women in South Philadelphia should not have to be stressed over their safety when leaving or returning to their homes alone, and locking their doors in fear at night, because a serial predator has not been caught,” Johnson said in a statement.

In five different incidents, victims described a black male with a hoodie standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. Video and photos of the alleged sexual assaulter suggest that the same suspect is behind all of the incidents.

Johnson urges victims of sexual assault to reach out for help via Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) or to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

“If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, remember you are not alone,” Johnson said in his statement. “Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR), a Philadelphia nonprofit, has free counseling services available to everyone, adults and children, regardless of how much time has passed since the trauma. WOAR’s 24/7 Hotline number to help victims is 215-985-3333.”

People with information on the suspect are recommended to not approach him and call 911 immediately if they see him in person. Tips can be submitted via telephone at 215.686.TIPS (8477) and via a text to PPD TIP or 773847.

People with information on any of the reports or the suspect can also contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252.