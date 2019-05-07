Police seek help identifying gunman who injured two women on May 4

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a shooting that injured two women in North Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. on May 4, the victims were sitting in a vehicle waiting for AAA on the 3800 block of North 16th Street when two men walked past them.

“Suddenly one of the suspects produces a black handgun and fires into the back window of the vehicle then fled the area on foot and was last seen south on 16th Street from Butler Street,” Philadelphia police wrote on their blog. “The victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.”

The Philadelphia Police Northwest Detectives Division released a black and white video of the shooting on their Youtube page. The footage shows the suspect and another man walking passed a car with its hazard lights flashing in the middle of the road. The two continue down the sidewalk and are out of view for about 15 seconds before the gunman can be seen sprinting up the street towards the rear of the vehicle. At this point, the suspect is seen brandishing a handgun and firing about five shots into the rear window at close range. One woman was critically injured, the other grazed by a bullet.

Philly police describe the gunman as a black male, light complexion, and a thin build. Officials estimate that the suspect is about 20 to 30 years of age, has a beard, possible tattoo left side of neck/near shoulder area and possible tattoo at the top of his back closer to the neck. Surveillance footage shows that the suspect was wearing a light colored T-shirt, light colored shorts and sneakers with reflective strips.

These men are considered armed and dangerous, and the police implore anyone with information about this shooting or the suspects to contact Det. Hughes with the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354.