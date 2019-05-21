Police: Two young children missing in North Philadelphia

Zy'ree Alexander, 2 months old, and Zahiyyah Alexander, 10 years old, were last seen at on May 20. Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia police are looking for two children, ages 10 and just 2 months, who have been missing since Monday morning.

Zy'ree Alexander, 2 months old, and Zahiyyah Alexander, 10 years old, were last seen at on May 20 on the 2700 block of North Darien Street.

Zy'ree is a foot tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has a thin build, dark brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing onesie with cars and trucks printed on it, grey hat and blue blanket, police said.

Zahiyyah is 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair braided below shoulder and was last seen wearing blue tights, T-shirt with rainbows and black flip-flops, police said.

Zy'ree and Zahiyyah were last seen with their mother, 30-year-old Shynisha Alexander, who took her children from DHS custody at the placement house on the 2800 block of West Allegheny Avenue, and allegedly left them with a relative at a home on the 2700 block of Darrien Street on May 18.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, Alexander allegedly picked up the children, and have not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3352 or call 911.