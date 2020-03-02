President Trump is coming to Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is making his first 2020 visit to Pennsylvania.

It was reported that the event will take place on Thursday, and it will be a town-hall-style event.

The event will be hosted by Fox News at Scranton Cultural Center. Outlets report that the event will only last one hour.

It is being dubbed an important visit because when Trump won the state in 2016, it helped paved the way for his presidency.

It was reported that Trump won the state by about 44,000 votes, which is less than one percentage point.

Outlets report that Trump did well in Scranton and Wilkes-Barres, which is usually dominated by the Democrats.

Over the course of Trump’s presidency, he visited Pennsylvania five times last year.

It was reported that Pennsylvania is expected to be a big battleground state in November’s election.

No Democrats since Harry S. Truman has become the president without winning the large state.