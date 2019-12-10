Trump to attend Philly's Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump plans to visit Philadelphia on Saturday to attend the Army-Navy game, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.

It is the third time the president has attended the popular game. He first attended as president elect in 2016, and last year he officiated the coin toss. It's not clear if he'll do the same at Saturday's game.

The Washington Post reports that Trump is the first sitting president in seven years to stop by the annual rivalry game, though he joins the ranks of 9 other former presidents starting with President Theodore Roosevelt who have attended. Traditionally, a president will spend one half of the game sitting with the Army and the other half with the Navy.

It is 120th year that the U.S. Naval Academy of Annapolis will face off with the U.S. Military Academy of West Point. This is the 89th time that Philly has hosted the two military academies. The city of Philly hosts the game often because it's considered to be the halfway point between the schools.

Over 70,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's game, CBS reports. There will also be increased security for fans entering the stadium since the president will be in attendance.

According to the website, phillylovesarmynavy.com, re-entry and smoking are not permitted, though cameras are allowed. Spectators should also note the game's clear bag policy, which allows only bags made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC that don't exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

There will be a military flyover before the game at 3.p.m., and CBS will broadcast the game.

Trump's visit Saturday will mark his second jaunt to Pennsylvania this week. He was slated to be in Hershey, a swing county, Tuesday night for a campaign rally.