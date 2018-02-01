PSPCA 'underdog' pups show Eagles support

Adoptable dogs at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue shelter showed off special Eagles underdog-themed jackets from Boathouse on Thursday to support the team and help save animals.

The Eagles have been considered underdogs this season for a variety of reasons, but heading into Sunday's Super Bowl the team and their fans have embraced the term with dog masks and dogs on T-shirts.

Now real, adoptable dogs from the PSPCA are returning the favor by wearing custom Eagles gear. A group of pups showed off Underdog-themed Eagles dog jackets, designed by Boathouse, during a canine fashion show Thursday at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters.

PSPCA staff sang the Eagles fight song and brought dogs in the Eagles gear out to take on a dog obstacle course during the event.

"The real underdogs in the city of Philadelphia aren’t the Eagles, but rather the dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect who are searching for a second chance at the loving homes they have always deserved," the PSPCA said. "This week, visit our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to learn about these true underdogs, and support our efforts to turn them into the superdogs they have always been!"

Through Feb. 8, Boathouse is also giving away Eagles dog jackets to customers who donate $75 to the PSPCA.

To learn more, visit pspca.org/underdogs.