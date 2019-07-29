Rapper killed in drive-by shooting IDed as Bankroll Gambino

The man killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday in South Philadelphia was identified as 21-year-old rapper Ezrah Weah, who goes by stage name Bankroll Gambino.

Police said Weah was shot in the head and died at the scene during the shooting, which took place as Weah and a group of roughly 10 people were on the 1600 block of Caroll Street. The group was reportedly filming a promotional video around 9:15 p.m. when two shooters opened fire from a black vehicle. Five other men, aged 21 to 24 years old, were struck by bullets but survived. One of those men was in critical condition as of Monday evening.

The motive for the shooting was unknown as of deadline Monday, and no arrests have been made. Police believe at least two shooters are to blame for the carnage, though no descriptions were released. Investigators are asking for tips from the public.

“We are hopeful that someone will come forward and let us know what happened,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told local media.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said Weah may have also been the target of a shooting earlier that day. Investigators believe Weah was shot at while driving his vehicle a few miles away shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. Smith said a loaded .380 caliber handgun recovered from Weah's body had been reported stolen in 2013. Now, police are concerned about a possible retaliation.

Resident Ivan Escobar told CBS that he called 911 when he heard gunshots ring out Sunday night.

"One was laying on top of the other one. The one that was sitting on top, on the steps, he was not moving at all,” Escobar said.

Weah’s manager told outlets the men were shooting a promo video for Weah's Aug. 10 single release. The up-and-coming rapper had reportedly filmed a rap video on Saturday, and was known for actively sharing photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube.