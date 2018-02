Jason Kelce made history, and the Eagles were showered with love by nearly a million fans at the Super Bowl parade

Hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans were ecstatic during the Feb. 8 Super Bowl victory parade.

The Philadelphia Eagles squad of the 2017 season will go down history as Super Bowl LII champions.

But the team's center, Jason Kelce, will be remembered forever for a stream-of-consciousness rant and frantic self-defense against the team's various critics that ended in a chant which has already shown signs of becoming a contender for new city motto.

Watch Kelce go, below, and see photos from the parade above.