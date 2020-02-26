Republicans sent fake census forms in Philly suburbs

Quite a few Delaware County residents have received forms that appear to be official for this year’s U.S. Census, but they are fakes.

The U.S. Census takes place next month.

Inquirer.com reports that these documents are coming from the Republican National Committee and are being sent out to gain information before the big election taking place in 2020.

Michael Ranck, a committee leader who works on the census, told inquirer.com that the mailers were first spotted on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working hard in Delaware County to put out good information, so we get a good response rate,” Ranck told Inquirer.com.

Ranck added, “Having a mailer go out that might confuse people is troubling — we’re afraid that people will say ‘I filled this out already, why should I do it again?’”

Similar forms appeared in some mailboxes within Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District. This area encompasses a lot of Montgomery County and parts of Berks County. They have also popped up in the 1st Congressional District in Bucks County, according to Inquirer.com.

It was reported that the RNC’s “2020 Congressional District Census” are formatted in a similar way to the census forms. These forms are asking for the reader’s political affiliation and opinions on President Trump, according to Inquirer.com. The forms also are asking for donations to re-elect Trump and other Republican leaders.

The real census forms from the federal government ask for demographic data, such as religion, race and income.

Ranck said that his Delaware County Complete Count Committee team has been working to get to areas with low census responses involved this year, and says that scams like these can be extremely detrimental to participation in the legitimate census.

“For each missed head that we don’t count, it’s about $2,000 that doesn’t come back to the county in government funding,” Ranck told Inquirer.com.

U.S. Rep. Madeline Dean, who represents the 4th Congressional District, told Inquirer.com that they issued warnings to voters about the false forms. Dean believes that the plot is taking advantage of a loophole wherby the RNC mailers can legally use the term “census,” despite them not being affiliated with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“It is disturbing to see an organization taking advantage of this important work, and causing confusion, and my office has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to help ensure they get the most accurate count possible,” Dean said to Inquirer.com.

Dean added, “It’s an enormous impact on services, representation, and dollars coming to our district and to our state.”