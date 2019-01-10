Rhynhart alleges financial mismanagement at ACCT Philly

Taking care of the stray animals of Philadelphia is a hard job. But leaders and staff at ACCT Philly, Philadelphia's city-contracted animal shelter cut corners, inappropriately moved money around, and let thousands of dollars slip through the cracks, according to a audit by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart's office.

“The waste and mismanagement of funds in this case is troubling,” Rhynhart said in a statement of her office's audit of the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly). "My goal is to make government run effectively and efficiently, and it’s clear that ACCT is not meeting the standards of its contract with MDO [the Managing Director's Office] or its requirements for the Petco Foundation grant. ... It’s my hope that this review serves as a wakeup call, and that moving forward, ACCT will be better stewards of taxpayer and external funds.”

While the audit didn't find evidence of fraud, Rhynhart said they uncovered numerous improprieties, specifically in reference to a $1 million Petco foundation grant to open a new adoption shelter, which Rhynhart's office was originally tipped off by a member of the public to investigate. Rhynhart also accused the city's Office of the Managing Director of letting several improprieties go on unhindered.

ACCT referred requests for comment to Philadelphia city government, which includes the Managing Director's office. On Thursday a city spokeswoman said via email they "have not had an opportunity to fully review the report of the audit. We are taking the findings of this report very seriously and we are reviewing the report now."

Former ACCT Philly executive director Vince Medley resigned on April 13, 2018, 10 days after the Controller's Office first requested records from ACCT Philly.

During his tenure in charge, Medley was the subject of heavy online and social media criticism from mostly-anonymous animal lovers who questioned his leadership of the organization, who accused him for example of requiring ACCT's managers to sign a loyalty oath.

An ACCT Philly dog in the kennel. (Charles Mostoller)

Rhynhart's audit states that in early 2017 Medley offered a senior-level position of marketing and development director to a woman from Texas, where he had formerly resided, in early even as he implemented a "hiring freeze and other cost cutting measures," without telling ACCT's Board. Medley later cut the unnamed woman a check for $4,000 in "moving expenses," but she never showed up for the job, and never returned the funds, Rhynhart's office found.

"ACCT did not attempt to seek reimbursement until after the controller’s office began inquiring into its operations," Rhynhart's report states — first requesting the return of the funds in May 2018. "When questioned about the expenses in the course of this review, a representative from the MDO stated that they did not believe that $4,000 was such a large expense."

Medley himself received $7,000 in relocation expenses after he took on the role of executive director in November 2015, eight months after ACCT Philly was awarded the $1 million grant from Petco.

ACCT Philly has not yet built the adoption center, but currently has funds in its reserve account equal to the amount of the Petco grant allotted for the adoption center, Rhynhart found, so no net loss, fraud or theft was reported. But she also found the terms of the grant were violated, with full knowledge of supervisors at the Managing Director's Office, by the grant monies being deposited into the operating funds and used for costs like payroll.

"MDO, which is charged with oversight of ACCT under contract, knew about the misuse and mismanagement of the grant funds," Rhynhart's office claimed. "Both the MDO and ACCT implied that ACCT had an operational shortfall that required ACCT to violate the terms of the grant and use the funding for operational costs, including payroll." (As noted above, the city and managing director's office did not respond to these allegations by press-time.)

Petco did not respond to requests for comment.

Issued as restricted funds to only be used for specific purposes like building a new adoption center, instead, ACCT Philly deposited the grant into its operating fund and used it for general costs including payroll, the City Controller's audit found. ACCT got the first grant installment of $600,000 in March 2015 and deposited it into its operating fund, then began making semi-regular $17,000 deposits into a reserve account. After receiving the second installment in May 2016, ACCT again deposited the funds into its general account.

In June 2018, ACCT Philly told Petco in a follow-up form that construction of the adoption center was delayed by an HVAC renovation and delays with architectural designs. Construction was due to begin in fall 2018. As of press-time, no announcements have been made about the construction of the adoption center.

ACCT Philly has a budget of $4,269,942 in city funds for fiscal year 2019, has about 125 staff members and a strong volunteer base, who in 2017 donated about 10,000 hours of time.

Read the full report at controller.phila.gov/audits. Citizens can report fraud, waste or abuse to the Controller's office fraud hotline at 215-686-3804 or online at controller.phila.gov.