Would-be robber shot by the man he was trying to rob in West Philly

An armed robber was shot dead Sunday night by a man he was trying to rob in West Philadelphia.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. near 60th street and Haverford Avenue, NBC reported. That's when the suspect, who was between 25 to 30 years old, attempted to rob a man sitting on the front steps of his home. It was reported that the suspect pointed his gun at the victim multiple times, prompting the innocent man to pull out his own firearm.

The victim then opened fire on the would-be robber in an act that police described as self-defense. The man reportedly had a license to carry.

After the victim fired off two shots, the robber fled the scene and ran to the 1200 block of North 60th Street. The suspect then collapsed on a porch, and was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.

Philadelphia Police Captain Thomas Davidson told outlets that, "The male kept pointing a gun. One of the times he went to point a gun the complainant discharged his weapon."

Davidson added that "he said he discharged it twice, and that would be consistent with two shell casings."

No other injuries were reported, and it is unclear at this time if two men knew each other. It is also unclear is there was a second suspect present who might have fled the scene.

This incident is under investigation. NBC reports this was the second deadly shooting Sunday night.