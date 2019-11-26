SEPTA's Santa Express ushers in the holiday season

Do you hear that? It's the sound of jingle bells as Santa, Mrs. Claus and their helpers head to Philadelphia — but they will leave their sleigh at the North Pole and let SEPTA do the driving.

Santa and Mr.s Claus will travel on the Santa Express to Dilworth Park on Friday, riding aboard a specially decorated Santa Express train on the Market-Frankford Line.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be doing a skating session at Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink. They will be joined by carolers from the Walnut Street Theatre. This is the 29th year that Santa and Mrs. Claus have participated in the Santa Express ride.

If you miss Santa, don’t worry, Santa’s helpers will be traveling to Dilworth Park on other lines. All of the trips below are scheduled to arrive at stations near Dilworth Park, just in on time for Santa’s grand entrance:

• Market-Frankford Line: Departs 69th Street Transportation Center at 10:28 a.m.

• Broad Street Line: Leaves Fern Rock Transportation Center at 10:20 a.m.

• Broad Street Line: Leaves NRG Station at 10:32 a.m.

• Media/Elwyn Line: Leaves Media Station at 10:02 a.m.

• Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Leaves Lansdale Station at 9:52 a.m.

• Fox Chase Line: Leaves Fox Chase Station at 10:11 a.m.

• Manayunk/Norristown Line: Leaves Norristown Transportation Center at 10:01 a.m.

After Santa’s arrival at Dilworth Park, the public is invited to check out SEPTA’s Frozen-themed holiday train, which will be located on the 0 track at Suburban Station. The Frozen-themed train will be available for viewing starting at noon.