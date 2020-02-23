Searching for a solution

Another weekend has come and gone in Philadelphia and with it, more violence, and more heartache.

Yet the city seems no closer to finding a solution.

On Friday, a pregnant woman was killed during a double shooting in North Philadelphia that left a man in critical condition and her unborn baby dead. On Saturday, there was a drive-by shooting in Chinatown. And last week, 19-year-old Yaniyah Foster was shot and killed while sitting outside of her home on West Thompson Street.

On most days, there is a shooting in Philadelphia.

According to police statistics, there have been more than 180 shootings in Philadelphia as of Feb. 21.

In an effort to address the city’s rampant gun violence, the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention held a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 20, in City Hall.

“It’s not going to take one person to address this issue. It's going to take all of us, as a city, to roll up our sleeves to reduce the level of gun violence that we are seeing,” City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said during the hearing.

Tackling an epidemic like gun violence in the fifth largest city in America is complex. That much is obvious. But while officials try and cut through the red tape, attempt to create and pass common-sense gun reform and combat everyday violence, local youth are witnessing the reality of it.

Teenagers and young adults are seeing the immediate aftermath of gun violence in their daily lives. They see it at school, on their street and in their families. And tragically, in a city where gunfire happens almost daily, they themselves are all too often the victims.

Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson, 24, was shot and killed over a parking space in 2001. His mother, Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, later started Mothers in Charge, a grassroots organization with a mission of violence prevention through education.

“The pain of my son’s death and the death of so many others in this room is what drives me every single day to get up and do this work,” said Johnson-Speight. “This is not an easy task. Because we’re touching our own pain every single day and it's a pain that never goes away. It's a pain that you live with every single day if you’ve lost a son, daughter or loved one to gun violence.”

What we need to do, as a city, is open the conversation. Listen to the voices that see gun violence daily and make them part of the process of building laws, tackling reform and finding solutions.

Thanks to organizations such as Mothers in Charge and the many other incredible advocates throughout Philadelphia, the conversation has become louder. But I think it’s time to include those who gun violence affects the most.

Youth are resilient. They have time to heal and tragically, they have more insight than most when it comes to the rampant violence on Philadelphia streets.

Isn’t it time we listen to what they have to say?

Melissa Mitman is the Editor of Metro Philadelphia. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she has over 15 years of experience in community journalism. Send all questions, comments, reactions and anything Philly-related to melissa.mitman@metro.us.