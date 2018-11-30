A second Antifa member is charged with assaulting U.S. Marine reservists in Philly

Thomas Massey, a second alleged Philly Antifa member is facing charges for an alleged assault on Marine reservists during the Nov. 17 'We the People' rally in Old City. (PPD)

Another Philadelphia man who is believed to be active in the Antifa movement has turned themselves in to face charges related to an alleged assault and robbery near the 'We the People' rally in Old City on Nov. 17.

Thomas Massey, 32, of West Philadelphia, surrendered on Nov. 28 to face charges for the alleged incident on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, in which a group of U.S. Marine reservists some blocks from the rally they were assaulted by a group of men and women calling them "Nazis" and "white supremacists." One complainant said their phone was stolen.

The incident happened blocks away from the "We the People" rally – a tiny event organized by a local conservative Facebook group, that attracted hundreds of leftist-aligned protesters after rumors spread that the event was organized by the controversial, conservative, Trump-supporting "Proud Boys."

Massey is now charged with two counts each of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and terroristic threats for the incident. He was freed on bail of $10,000 after posting 10 percent, according to court records.

Last week, Thomas Keenan, 32, surrendered to face charges for the same incident. They are two of three white males identified in surveillance video as participating in the alleged assault, according to Philadelphia police.

Thomas Keenan is also charged in the alleged incident (PPD)

Both Keenan and Massey are mentioned frequently online on conservative, right-wing and white supremacists websites as members of Antifa. Some lists have Keenan and Massey's names marked with an asterisk, allegedly indicating Antifa members who these groups consider dangerous. They are also listed online as members of Philly "ARA" (Anti-Racist Action).

On Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C., Massey was among 230 protesters arrested and charged with rioting for protests at President Donald Trump's inauguration, according to the Washington Post.

“I think there should have been more violence yesterday,” Massey told the Post in a Jan. 21 on-the-record interview. Massey reportedly acknowledged the protest was violent, saying, “There were some rocks thrown, ” and added that he hoped future protests would be be “more successful. I’ll get to punch a Nazi. I didn’t get to do that yesterday. The police stopped me.” (Felony charges of rioting filed against most protesters arrested at the inauguration were later dropped. Massey's court records could not immediately be obtained.)

Keenan's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6, Massey's is set for Dec. 13.

No further details have been released about the incident in which U.S. Marine reservists were allegedly attacked and robbed around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 17 on Front Street near Chestnut, just a few blocks from the "We the People" rally and protest. Police have not identified how many victims were attacked and robbed or released any other information about the complainants.

According to the police report, on Nov. 19, the victims alleged that they "were approached by numerous males and females. The group of suspects called the complainants 'Nazis,' and 'white supremacists.' The suspects then maced the complainants, and then proceeded to punch and kick them. During the assault, one of the complainants had his cell phone stolen from him by one of the male suspects. The offenders then fled."

No attorney could be reached for either defendant and the Philly Antifa chapter did not respond to requests for comment.

A third suspect remains unidentified and wanted by police.