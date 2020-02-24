Changes coming to Market-Frankford line today

Starting Monday, there are going to be some changes on the Market-Frankford Line.

As part of the new changes, SEPTA is eliminating the A/B skip-stop during peak travel hours. This means that all Market-Frankford Line trains will stop at all stations at all times, according to a release.

The decision was made based on a pilot program in 2018 to help with ridership growth.

Besides eliminating the skip-stop, SEPTA also said in a release they will be increasing the service frequencies during weekday evening hours. SEPTA has seen the demand for this time period due to the changes in work schedules for customers who might not have the usual 9-to-5 windows.

“The Market-Frankford Line is the backbone of the SEPTA system, and we are excited to deliver these service improvements to our riders,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards in a release.

Richards added, “Coupled with the increase in frequencies in the evening, we think these enhancements better position SEPTA to meet the changing needs of our riders.”

Below is a breakdown of the improvements that went into effect on Monday, according to a release:

—At soon-to-be former A/B stations, the elimination of skip-stops will improve service from a train every eight minutes to a train every four minutes during peak hours.

—The Market-Frankford Line will continue to operate with peak frequencies of four minutes across the peak travel periods, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

—From 6 to 7 p.m., frequencies will improve from a train every 10 minutes to a train every 6 minutes.

—From 7 to 8 p.m., frequencies will improve from a train every 10 minutes to a train every 8 minutes.

However, The A/B skip-stop service is active from 7 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. on weekdays at Berks, York-Dauphin, Huntingdon, Somerset, Tioga and Church on the east end of the line, and Millbourne and 63rd Street on the west end, according to a release.