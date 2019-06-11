SEPTA to lower Key Card Travel Wallet minimum to $1

SEPTA officials say they’ve heard the frustrations of riders looking to add just one dollar to their Key Cards at Key Kiosks.

The transit agency is lowering the minimum load for the Travel Wallet on SEPTA Key Cards to $1 at station kiosks through a weekly rollout plan across 12 stations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines. Officials said that the update will be completed along these lines by Monday, July 8.

Current locations include Frankford, 69th Street Transportation and Olney Transportation Centers, and 52nd Street, Walnut/Locust, Snyder, 15th Street, Ellsworth/Federal, Spring Garden (BSL), North Philadelphia, 60th Street and 30th Street Stations.

The original minimum Travel Wallet load was $10, and was lowered to $5 last year, but remained the subject of dismay amongst riders. SEPTA Officials said that this decision to lower the minimum purchase value “specifically at addressing the concerns of riders who may need to replenish their Travel Wallet on a daily or per-ride basis with cash.”

“With the $1 option, customers have more flexibility to add funds to their Key Card as they travel,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a press release. “By using the Travel Wallet on the Key Card, customers ensure that they get the discounted $2 single-ride fare and eligible $1 transfers.”

The $1 load option is available for customers using cash, debit or credit cards for transactions at SEPTA Key Kiosks.