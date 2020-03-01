SEPTA wants you to go to the Philadelphia Flower Show

Commuters wait on the platform as a Northbound Broad Street Line train arrives at SEPTA City Hall subway station in Center City.

SEPTA wants you to get a chance to experience the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show, "Riviera Holiday."

The event started Saturday and continues until March 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

To help you get to the famous show, SEPTA customers are able to purchase tickets to the Flower Show at all major SEPTA Transit Sales Offices and Regional Rail Ticket Offices, according to a release.

The Adult Any Day Tickets, you can purchase for $43 (compared to the box office price at $48), and for kids between ages 5-17, discounted tickets are available for $17.

SEPTA encourages Flower Show attendees to buy a round trip ticket at the Jefferson Station Sales Office before going into the show.

A release states that fares will be collected or inspected at turnstiles Monday through Friday, March 2-6, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SEPTA wants to remind you that cash is not accepted at turnstiles, and folks who didn’t buy a round trip ticket will need to purchase a ticket at the Jefferson Station sales office. At other times, fares can be purchased with cash only from a conductor while on the train.

From March 2-6, all outlaying ticket officers will be open until 2 p.m. A release states that ticket offices with hours beyond 2 p.m. will be opened during regularly scheduled hours. Jefferson Station’s A&B windows will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, March 8, the following ticket stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a release: Ambler, Bryn Mawr, Cornwells Heights, Doylestown, Ft. Washington, Jenkintown, Landsdale, Marcus Hook, Media, Norristown, Paoli, and Warminster.

On March 8, the Jefferson Station Section A&B windows will be opened from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.