Several injured in multiple crashes in Philly Tuesday

Two crashes in Philadelphia left multiple people injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Ten people were injured after several car crashed into a SEPTA bus in Mayfair on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m.. when two vehicles collided with a SEPTA Route 14 bus near Bustleton Ave and Devereaux Ave.

One vehicle was an SUV, and the other was a non-SEPTA Paratransit vehicle according to ABC Philly.

Bus passengers and the drivers of both cars were injured during the crash, according to the Philly Patch.

CBS Philly is reporting that seven passengers from the SEPTA bus, two people from inside the Honda CRV, and a passenger from the paratransit van were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus was reportedly stopped while passengers were getting on and off at a stop. Vehicles were totalled in the crash, and one flipped over as a result of the impact. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a second crash toppled two people “like bowling pins” just before 4 p.m. in North Philadelphia, according to CBS Philly. The incident occurred at 16th Street and Lehigh Avenue. CBS Philly is reporting that the victims were transported to Temple and Hahnemann Hospitals with unknown conditions. This incident is also under investigation at this time.