Shooting leads to a high-speed chase car in Center City

There was a high-speed car chase between two men leaving a nightclub in Center City on Thursday at 3:55 a.m.

ABC reports that two men were shot while leaving a nightclub. It was reported that the suspected shooters got into a crash on the Vine Street Expressway.

The incident occurred at 23rd Street and JFK Boulevard.

Philly PD says that two men pulled up outside the club in a dark Chevy Impala and opened fire on the victims, who were in a car at the time. They tried to flee the scene and were chased by the shooters.

The shooting suspects crashed on the Vine Street Expressway, which is under the 17th Street bridge. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. The shooters ran off on foot, Philly PD says.

The car had front-end damage.

The shooting victims drove themselves to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Police said one victim was shot in the ribs and is 49 years old. The other victim is 39-years-old and was shot in the finger. Their condition is listed as stable.

Police are looking for the suspects; this incident is under investigation.

If you or anyone you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Philly PD at 215.686.TIPS, (8477). You can also share tips by emailing Philly PD at tips@phillypolice.com or fill out an online form.