Shootings leave one dead, 11 injured in Philly

At least 11 people have been shot in Philadelphia since Tuesday, including a man who was gunned down in Southwest Philly, according to police.

Officers on Tuesday responded to the 6000 block of Reinhard Street just before 7 p.m. and found 23-year-old Yahmier Torrence, who lived in Old City, with gunshot wounds to his back and chest. Doctors pronounced him dead minutes later, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the killing, according to authorities.

On Tuesday night, at around 9:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the right leg on the 1700 block of S. 60th Street, also in Southwest Philly. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Earlier in the evening, in South Philly, officers rushed a 24-year-old man to Penn Prysbertian Hospital after he was shot in the right leg on the 2200 block of McKean Street. He’s also in stable condition, police said.

Another man was shot in the leg at 6:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of N. 15th Street in North Philly. The 37-year-old victim was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, authorities said.

Police are also investigating two shootings Wednesday that occurred in broad daylight and left a pair of men in critical condition.

Officers rushed a man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after he was shot in the head at 11:19 a.m. on the 7100 block of State Road in Tacony. Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests were made.

Less than 20 minutes later, a 53-year-old man was shot in the back and chin near the corner of Broad and Cumberland streets in North Philly.

Then, on Thursday, three people were injured after shots rang out at 9 a.m. on Girard Avenue near Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, authorities said.

Two men were shot multiple times in the legs, and a 53-year-old woman was hit in the left arm, police said. All were taken to Temple Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Just after 11 a.m., a 28-year-old man showed up to Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left ankle. Investigators on Thursday were still working to determine exactly where he was shot.

Several hours later, a man rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest and stomach on the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissinoming, police said.

Police reported no arrests in any of the shootings.