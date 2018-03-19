Snow expected to return to Philly

Old Jack Frost isn't done having his fun with Philadelphia just yet.

A traffic-light next to the ice-covered Locust Medical Center building, which was completely iced over in the winter of 2015 after firefighters put out a fire there during subzero temperatures. (Charles Mostoller)

Had enough snow yet? Get ready for another 6 to 12 inches.

That's according to the National Weather Service's outpost in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, which reported on Monday evening a "high confidence that a winter storm will occur" across Philly, New Jersey and parts of Delaware and Maryland.

The Philadelphia area was put under a storm warning, and forecasts are predicting that another feared blast of snowfall and freezing temperatures will become a reality.

"The snow will be wet and heavy, difficult to shovel, and it will collect on trees and wires," the National Weather Service warned of a forecast snowfall expected to blanket Philly by Wednesday. "A heavy wet snow could result in downed trees and power lines, along with power outages. Travel will be difficult, if not impossible, especially on Wednesday."

A wintry mix is expected to slowly spread across the area on Tuesday and "transition to all snow" overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow is expected all Wednesday afternoon into evening, and 1 to 3 inches of snow per hour is predicted to fall.

The worst-case scenario, a one-in-10 chance, would be 13 inches of snow in Philadelphia, the National Weather Service said.

Minor to moderate flooding could be possible along the coast.

It's unknown if hard winds will damage Philly trees the way they did last month. Winds of up to 30 to 40 mph are forecast Tuesday night going into Wednesday, with wind speeds dropping back down to 10 to 20 mph by Wednesday night.

Check MetroPhilly.us for all the latest storm updates.