SEPTA, parking updates for Eagles game

SEPTA is selling a $4 round-trip SEPTA pass, and other city news about the Eagles-Vikings game.

Sunday's playoff game between the Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings is the biggest of the season, deciding whether the Eagles can bounce back from the loss of star QB Carson Wentz to reach and possibly seize the Super Bowl.

With a massive volume of fans expected to be in the city for the game, driving, parking and SEPTA accommodations are expected.

The Philadelphia Police Department is placing parking restrictions for the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 21. As of 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and lasting til 3 a.m. Jan. 22, parking will be banned on Broad Street below South Street, on both sides and in the median, all the way to the stadium area.

If you want to use SEPTA to get to the Eagles-Vikings matchup, but don't use it regularly, SEPTA's got you covered.

Round-trip, disposable SEPTA passes for use at SEPTA Key turnstiles will be made available at $4 apiece to accommodate expected massive volume of passengers on Sunday ahead of the playoffs game.

"Fans can use them to get to-and-from the game on the Broad Street Line subway," SEPTA said in a press release. "Riders will tap them at validators on turnstiles and fare boxes, just like they would with a SEPTA Key Card."

The $4 disposable passes work for any two trips on the subway, trolley or bus. That's the same cost as a two-pack of tokens.

The passes are on sale Friday at the following locations: 15th Street Station, Frankford Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, 69th Street Transportation Center and SEPTA Headquarters at 1234 Market Street.

They will be sold on game day, starting Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at three Broad Street Line locations: Fern Rock Transportation Center, the Dilworth Park entrance to City Hall Station, and Walnut/Locust.

The Eagles are set to face the Minnesota Vikings at 6:40 p.m. for the NFC Championship.

For more information, visit SEPTA.org.