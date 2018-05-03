Stabbing reported at Philly International Airport

An airline employee allegedly stabbed a co-worker inside the secure area of Philadelphia International Airport, police say.

A stabbing was reported at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. (Wikimedia Commons)

Police were responding to a stabbing allegedly by an airport employee of his co-worker within the secure area at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The suspect is believed to be in custody.

The stabbing was reportedly at gate E6, "between two Frontier [Airlines] employees," according to preliminary police reports.

The stabbing was reportedly the result of a fight between the two employees, and occurred within the secure airport area, past the metal detectors. But employees are allowed to circumvent the security measures in place for the public.

The victim was hospitalized. His injuries and condition was unknown.

No passengers were involved, police said.

The victim and suspect were not identified immediately.

Check back with MetroPhilly.us for updates.