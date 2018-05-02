Starbucks victims settle for $1 each, and $200K for entrepreneurs

Two black men arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks for not ordering anything settled their lawsuit with the city for one dollar each, and $200,000 to help high school students get started as entrepreneurs.

“We thought long and hard about it, and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see,” Donte Robinson, who was arrested along with Rashon Nelson in the Rittenhouse Starbucks on April 12 in an incident that sparked national controversy, told the Associated Press. “It’s not a right-now thing that’s good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time.”

The city of Philadelphia agreed to allocate $200,000 in funds to a new School District program for young entrepreneurs at public high schools as part of the settlement.

Nelson and Robinson were allegedly in the Starbucks at 19th and Spruce streets waiting to meet a man about a real estate deal, when one of them was told by a manager they would have to leave if they didn't place an order. Minutes later, they said, Philadelphia police officers entered the cafe and arrested them, in an incident caught on cellphone video that quickly went viral. They were detained for about eight hours and released without being charged.

Mayor Jim Kenney voiced his support for the settlement, noting they had chosen to avoid a costly, drawn-out lawsuit.

“Rather than spending time, money, and resources to engage in a potentially adversarial process, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson approached the city and invited us to partner with them in an attempt to make something positive come of this,” Kenney said in a statement released to the AP. “I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner."

The two men's attorney was reportedly also in negotiations with Starbucks. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether they would sue or had reached an agreement with the massive coffee chain.

CEO Kevin Johnson has previously apologized for the incident and announced that Starbucks' 8,000 US locations will close on May 29 for company-wide, mandatory "implicit bias training."