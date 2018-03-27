Hurricane Stormy to sweep through Philly strip clubs

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has been vocal about an alleged Trump affair and coverup, is coming to a strip club near you.

Just as the season’s turbulent winter weather is subsiding, Philadelphia has gotten wind of yet another “Stormy” visit. Well, more of a performance.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has been making the media rounds claiming she had an affair with President Donald Trump soon after his wife Melania gave birth to their son in 2006, is reportedly making plans to appear and perform at strip clubs in the Philadelphia area.

Club Risque said Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will make guest appearances at its three locations in the Northeast, South Philadelphia and Bristol, CBS Philly reported. But fans or foes interested in seeing Stormy Daniels up close will have to wait, as her first appearance won’t be until November 8 at the Northeast location -- just two days after the 2018 Midterm Elections. Daniels will perform on Nov. 9 at the Pennsport location, and on Nov. 10 at the Bristol spot.

According to its website, Club Risque offers “the hottest strippers in the Greater Philadelphia area.” Though few details were available about what kind of performance Stormy will deliver, the club has been known to offer stage shows and meet-and-greets.

Daniels has generated a media storm recently thanks to a 60 Minutes interview Sunday with Anderson Cooper, in which she gave details about her alleged tryst with Trump. According to Daniels, Trump wooed her with promises of an appearance on his reality television show, and flattered her by calling her “beautiful,” “smart” and “a force to be reckoned with,” just like his daughter Ivanka Trump. Daniels also said she was later threatened with violence to keep quiet about the affair.

Trump has been silent about the sex scandal, though the White House has denied allegations that the president had a sexual relationship with the porn star.

As an adult entertainer, Daniels has appeared in 275 films, directed 91, and belongs to three adult-industry halls of fame, according to a profile by New York Magazine. Daniels’ Philly visit is reportedly just one pit stop in a nationwide strip club tour kicking off this spring.