Surveillance video shows suspect with AK-47 attack deli owner

A suspect who used an AK-47 to attack a West Philadelphia deli owner is being sought by police.

Police video shows the suspect, with an AK-47, left, attacking and shooting the deli owner. (PPD)

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance footage on Tuesday of a weekend attack in West Philly involving an AK-47.

The unidentified machine gun-toting suspect can be seen on video toting the weapon as he approached the victim near South 54th Street around 1:30 p.m. on May 5. The attacker soon gets into a shoving match with the 50-year-old victim, who is on the sidewalk washing a car.

The victim, identified as a beer deli owner, fought back as the attacker tried to shove him through the door of his business, according to a police report, in what may have been a robbery attempt.

The victim even turned his hose on the assailant at one point and sprayed him in the face. During the struggle, the suspect eventually shot the victim once in the right hip and then fled, police said. The bullet entered the victim's stomach and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to not approach but to call 911, or call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPDTIP (773847).

Watch video of the attack below: