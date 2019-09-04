Nine hurt in West Philly police chase

Nine people were injured late Tuesday during a high-speed police chase through West Philly that ended with an SUV slamming into a SEPTA bus.

The Pennsylvania State Police started the pursuit in Montgomery county around 10 p.m. The chase culminated in the Mantua neighborhood when the SUV that was being pursued by cops crashed into the bus at 37th and Spring Garden Streets. The SUV was allegedly racing west on Spring Garden Street, and it crashed into the left rear of Route 31 bus, Inquirer.com reported. Route 31 one travels between City Hall and 76th street.

According to Inquirier.com one person was in critical condition after being trapped in the wreckage. Additionally, five passengers in the SEPTA bus and the bus operator were injured. Two men in the SUV were also injured, according to reports.

State police told NBC that they were assisting local officers from the Upper Merion area who were pursuing robbery suspects.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene.

It was unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.