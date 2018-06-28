Temps in the 90s to cook the Philadelphia region

The Philadelphia area is going to be experiencing a powerful heat wave in the coming weeks.

This map of 'heat indexes' forecasts a combo of heat and humidity feeling hotter than 100 degrees in Philly this week. (NWS)

How hot is it about to get in Philadelphia? Very, very hot, according to meteorologists. A heat wave is bearing down on Philly and the entire Delaware Valley, potentially bringing temperatures that feel hotter than 100 degrees, forecasters say.

The first true heat wave of the summer is expected to hit this weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees on Friday, climbing up to 96 degrees on Saturday, 97 on Sunday, and 95 degrees on Monday.

With extremely high humidity predicted as well, temperatures could feel hotter than 100 degrees. The "heat index" will be in the low- to mid-100s on Sunday and Monday, the hottest and most humid days of the heat wave, NWS said. The worst of the heat will peak on Sunday afternoon. But it won't stop there: high heat is expected to continue through much of next week.

Since there's no rainfall in the forecast, just lots of sun, heat this intense may create dangerous health issues, especially for seniors, young children and pets.

Preliminary forecasts say temps will stay above 90 through the Fourth of July, although Independence Day currently looks like it will be partly cloudy. Temps are expected to remain at least in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the following week.

Scattered showers and storms will move through tonight into tomorrow, giving way to a hot and humid setup for the weekend lasting into early next week. Heat index values of up to 105 are to be expected in urban areas, with lower values in the surrounding suburbs and shore points. pic.twitter.com/hLscUXI1V8 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 27, 2018

Some tips for surviving a heat wave in Philadelphia

Extreme heat like the heat wave heading our way over this weekend and the coming week could be a significant hazard for Philly's 1.5 million people, especially seniors and young children. Here are some tips for making it through the heat wave unscathed.

• Know the signs of heat-related illnesses, which include headache, lightheadedness, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting. Call 911 if you or someone else shows any signs.

• Stay hydrated — even if you don’t feel thirsty. And be sure to keep your pets hydrated on their walks, too.

• Stay out of the sun if possible, but if you have to be outside, be sure to wear at least SPF 15 and a hat for protection and dress in lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.

• Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the peak sun hours between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• If you don’t have an air conditioner, consider going to one of the city’s public pools or air-conditioned areas like libraries, movie theaters or one of the city’s many cooling centers — you can find your nearest cooling center via 311.

Additional reporting by Nikki M. Mascali