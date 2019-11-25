2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade: Start time, route, street closures

This year promises to be better than ever.

The City of Philly is getting ready for the 2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade this week.

This year the parade is extra special since it is celebrating its 100th year. The parade started out pretty modest in the 1920s with a few floats and cars parading down six city blocks from Philly’s City Hall to the Gimbels department store.

The parade has since grown, and this year, they will have 28 floats and balloons, 11 marching bands, 66 youth tap, dancing and choir groups. The parade will also showcase more than 20 celebrities.

Since the parade is later this week, here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade from the route to street closures.

2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade time, route

The 2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parade Route:

• Starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street

• Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Inner Lanes) to Eakins Oval

• Around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive

• Parade disperses via Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Extension

2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade special guests

Below is a list of the special guests that the 2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature:

• Bianca Ryan

• Billy Flanigan

• Aloe Blacc

• Carson Kressley

• DaVonda Simmons

• Eagles Cheerleaders

• Ginger Zee

• Gritty

• Il Divo

• Jerry Blavat

• Julian King

• Kathy Sledge

• Macy Gray

• Meg Donnelly

• Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

• Payton May

• Hillary May

• Jacqueline Means

• Jade Glab

• Brynn McKinney

• Tiffany Seitz

For additional guests, check out abclocal.go.com.

2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade Street Closures

The following streets will be closed throughout the week of the Thanksgiving parade.

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

• 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

• 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

• 6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

• 7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

• 9 p.m. – Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

Thursday, November 28, 2019

• 2 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 20th Street until the conclusion of the parade.

• 6 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 22nd Street until the conclusion of the parade.

• 7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 28.

2019 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade parking restrictions

There will be temporary no parking signs all over in accordance with the above closures, starting on Tuesday, November 26, parking will not be allowed in the posted areas.

According to the parade’s website, “No parking will be in effect beginning on Wednesday, November 27 for the following: JFK Blvd from 19th Street to 30th Street – BOTH SIDES OF STREET 20th Street from Market Street to B.F. Parkway Arch Street between 19th & 22nd Street Race Street between 16th & 17th Street.”