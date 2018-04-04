From the horse's mouth: imagining a Philly police horse's perspective

Due to multiple inquiries about shameful past Philly-area reports of police horses being attacked during celebrations of athletic events, Metro staff attempted to imagine and channel the spirit of a Philly police horse. Below read their view, 'Straight from the Horse's Mouth.'

"So you want to hear it straight from the horse's mouth? Few horses have jobs anymore, the carriage ride trade is smaller than ever and police work is a dangerous job. I’ve had a long face ever since that drunk Eagles fan punched me in January. So as Philly prepares to honor the Villanova Wildcats with a parade in Center City Thursday, to fans getting too rowdy, I say: 'Stop horsing around!' Violence is not condoned, and while I'm just as excited for the Wildcats as you are, I'm hoping not to get struck this year, because it's kind of ruining our reputation around the country. And to those who hate Philly sports teams, I say, 'Get off your high horse.' My favorite will always be the 'Phillies' – get it? Be safe! NEEEE-I-I-I-GGH! Read more on page 6!'

Bad reputation

Around the nation, Philadelphia does not have a sterling reputation for sports fan's behavior. From pelting Santa with snowballs to the late 'Pukemon,' who puked on a little girl at a Phillies game.

And one such shameful past behavior, by some unruly fans, included literally punching police horses who were patrolling near games to protect fans.

Two brutes attacked police horses in January outside Lincoln Financial Field during the playoffs. One attacked Samson, a state police horse before the NFC championship over the Vikings. The other attacked Nicky, a horse with the Philadelphia Mounted Unit and the officer riding him outside the victory over the Falcons.

Nicky and Samson did not sustain serious injuries in the attacks.

Assault on a police horse is typically charged as a felony, and can carry serious prison time.

In 2016, four Villanova fans were arrested in Radnor Township for hitting or slapping police horses after the Wildcats won that year's NCAA championship.

Radnor Township police crackdown ahead of the 2018 NCAA championship on any horse assaults, including felony charges for any such assault, and no such incidents were reported.

“It isn’t funny to hit an animal anyways, but there are serious repercussions if you hit a police animal,” Radnor Police Lt. Chris Flanagan told Philly.com. “You’re not allowed to taunt them either."