The last 24 hours in crime

Sunday

At 8:44 p.m., an officer responded to a call about a “person with a gun” at Robbins and Erdrick street.

Police told outlets that when they arrived on scene, the officers found a 23-year-old victim, who has been identified as Shaquan Ziegler. Ziegler is a resident of 3100 block of Barnett St.

Ziegler suffered from a gunshot wound to the left side of the back of his head, police report. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. At 9:22 p.m, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and this investigation is active and ongoing.

Later in the evening, at around 10 p.m, There was a bar brawl that ended with two men being stabbed.

ABC reports that the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. within the 1500 block of Packer Avenue, which is near Chickie’s & Pete’s.

It is not clear at this time what caused the fight.

Witnesses spoke to ABC and said, “Somebody said they heard there was a fight outside. I came outside; it was out in the street.”

The witness added, “Then I look over at 15th and Packer, at the sign—at the 15th Street sign across the street—and I saw a guy double over.”

Police were called about someone being stabbed and arrived on the scene.

Police told outlets that at 10:04 p.m., a 23-year-old man was stabbed once in the abdomen during an altercation on the highway. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

There was also a 24-year-old man who was stabbed once in the chest, and two times in the abdomen, he was also transported to Methodist Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police told outlets that one person was detained, and it is not known at this time if a weapon has been recovered. At this time, there have been no arrests made. Police are reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with tips about the incidents is urged to contact Philly PD.

Monday

Police report that at 9:28 a.m., there was an incident at Austin Meehan Middle School, located at 3001 Ryan Ave. Police say that there were racial slurs spray-painted on the school’s rear walls.

Police say the incident likely occurred over the weekend and no arrests have been made.

In addition, Samuel Fels High School in Summerdale had a lockdown this morning due to multiple fights. The lockdown was around two hours and was lifted at 11:30 a.m. CBS reports.

ABC reports that the lockdown was lifted, and at least six teens were arrested.

It was reported that police were called to the school, which is located at 5500 Langdon Street, right before 10 a.m. Monday.

CBS reported that it prompted a citywide response from police, and even with officials there, the fight still raged on.

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite told CBS that no one was injured.

Additionally, a school’s spokeswoman told CBS that the school does not condone violence, and they believe that the fight stemmed from neighborhood issues and made its way into the school.