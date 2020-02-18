They Have Something to Say

This is as busy a time for the Greater Philadelphia Film Office (GPFO) as ever. Currently, this city is hosting location shoots for HBO’s “Mare of Eastown” with Kate Winslet through May, and producer M. Night Shyamalan’s second season of “Servant” for Apple+ TV through spring. In addition, Jason Segel’s 2019 production, the shot-all-over-Philly series “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” premieres March 1 on AMC.

“We’re off to a great year,” said Sharon Pinkenson, the Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office.

However, when it comes to matters of social concern—of diversity and inclusion, for people of color and women—the GPFO has consistently been praised as long ahead of the curve.

“Since our very beginning, my mission has always been to make the Philadelphia film industry look like the population of this city—everything from crew to filmmakers,” noted Pinkenson regarding women and people of color. “We’re dedicated to diversity in every aspect of everything we do. That community is critically important to us.”

As part of that progression, and to celebrate Black History Month, the GPFO—in partnership with the local chapter of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC)—put the spotlight on local African American female filmmakers with “We Have Something to Say: 5 Women. 5 Films. 5 Shorts,” debuting on Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 p.m., at The Amphitheater at One Comcast Center (1701 Arch Street).

“We always look forward to working with the NAMIC, doing something both empowering and powerful,” said Pinkenson.

Shameka Sawyer, filmmaker and entrepreneur who runs the 5 Shorts Project, commented, “The 5 Shorts Project teaches individuals how to create films from development to distribution and we reach out to the Film Office, regularly, regarding all services they offer,” emphasizing the cyclical relation with the GPFO, from start to screening.

“We’re changing the narrative,” said Sawyer of black female filmmakers in the area. “I think this week’s screening gives filmmakers a chance to visualize stories from communities that are marginalized; stories from people who lived these stories.”

The work of the 2020 filmmakers, from both Philly and South New Jersey, focus on relaying important social messages and creating films that eschew stereotyping. To that point, Sawyer gives the example of West Philly’s Angel Hogan’s documentary “By Law. By Love,” about a biracial adoptee, who was not given access to genetic testing. Other issues touched on during the February 11 screening event are matters of domestic violence in the black community (“She Speaks Not”), how love transcends time and age (“Ether”), and the barriers to success in the entertainment industry (“In the Room”).

Naomi Carter runs the Philadelphia chapter of the NAMIC. Along with being enthusiastic about working with Sawyer’s 5 Shorts Project and continuing their relationship with the GPFO, Carter is excited to touch on, for the first time, women filmmakers, writers and producers. “I’m curious about what different perspectives these black women have on the issues that affect their films. It will be a contrast from what we have done in the past, simply because we’ve worked with men and different topics in the past.”

Carter goes on to remind us that we don’t see a lot of women and black filmmakers in the industry, or in Philadelphia. After crediting Maori Holmes’ Black Star Film Festival for fighting the good fight (“she’s amazing” said Carter), the NAMIC boss stated that, “We Have Something to Say: 5 Women. 5 Films. 5 Shorts” is a way to carry on that conversation. “Diverse filmmakers with different takes on the issues of their lives—this is a necessary form of exposure.”

Next up, for GPFO and its mission of diversity is honoring Philadelphia-born, Los Angeles-based producer and Get Lifted production partner (with another one-time local, John Legend) Mike Jackson for 2020’s Philadelphia Storytelling Award with a private VIP fundraiser on March 20 and during GPFO’s annual Production Party on March 21 at Location 215 on Spring Garden Street. Information is available at https://film.org

“We Have Something to Say: 5 Women. 5 Films. 5 Shorts.” starts at 6:30 pm on Tuesday Feb. 11, at Amphitheater at One Comcast Center, 1701 Arch St. Tickets are $15.